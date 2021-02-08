The existence of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sarath and Murali Gopy, was a bit of a surprise to us. That's because the 2015 film Drishyam was a complete movie that ended on a high note. Taking the story forward seemed like it would be stretched to accommodate a sequel. And guess what? We weren't the only ones to think that. Director Jeethu Joseph also felt the movie was complete in itself and doesn't need a follow-up. So what happened? At the Drishyam 2 event today, the director revealed that certain things happened which made him not just think about a premise to continue but nurture it well too. Drishyam 2 Trailer: Dead Secrets Return to Haunt Mohanlal’s Georgekutty and Family; Movie To Release on February 19 on Amazon Prime (Watch Video)

"So many people asked me if I am thinking about a sequel. I had dismissed them all. But after a few years, people started making their own versions of part 2. So one day, Anthony (Perumbavoor, producer) asked me 'why don't you think about it? If it doesn't work out, leave it. But at least give it a try'. Then I started exploring all the possibilities and it took almost five years to come to this place. I informed Lalettan and Anthony soon after," Joseph explains.

Watch the Trailer:

In fact, Joseph's family was against him writing a sequel to it, pleading to him not 'destroy it'. That's why when he wrote the first draft, he showed it to his family first. "After reading the final draft, they told me it's a good film," Joseph reminisced. He even asked for feedback from a lot of people. That's how Drishyam 2 came into being. In his defense, Drishyam too took a lot of time to be formed.

Drishyam 2 will be streaming on February 19. It will be a direct sequel to the first film and deals with the consequences that protagonist Georgekutty and his family face when the ghosts of their dangerous secret return to haunt them.

