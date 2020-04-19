Has Shraddha Kapoor Bagged a Lead Role in Mahesh Babu's Next?

Shraddha Kapoor, Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shraddha Kapoor made her South debut with Prabhas' Saaho and looks like she's set to star opposite another superstar from the South industry again. If recent reports are to go by, Shraddha may soon be teaming up for a project with Mahesh Babu for his next. While earlier speculations were rife that Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh was being considered for a role in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film currently being referred to as SSMB 27, we hear now Shraddha seems to be in talks for the project. SS Rajamouli Confirms His Next Project With Superstar Mahesh Babu (Deets Inside).

The film is being helmed by Geetha Govindam, expected to be a thriller and we bet hearing about this fresh pairing, you are already more than excited about it. As reported by Cinema Express, the film is expected to be officially launched on May 31. It has also been reported that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a new avatar in this film. While not much has been known about the film yet, reports that the principal photography will begin in June. It looks like an official announcement on the film will be made once the lockdown is lifted. RRR: All You Need to Know About Alia Bhatt-Ram Charan, Jr NTR-Daisy Edgar-Jones' Mega Budget Film!

Mahesh Babu recently hit the headlines for signing a project with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu had been discussing the possibility of coming together for a film for a long time and it is finally happening. The film is all set to go on the floors in 2022. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also has another project with director Vamshi Paidipally.