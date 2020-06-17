India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)

The series of shocking news just doesn’t seem to stop. This year has already taken a huge toll in the lives of people worldwide, and here is another saddening news. 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the India-China face-off that happened in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. This “violent face off” that happened is said to be the deadliest fight between the two military forces, India and China. Several celebs across industries have offered their condolence for the brave-hearts and saluted their bravery. South stars such as Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly and many others have shared condolence to the families of the martyred soldiers. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind”. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by other south celebs on Twitter. India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families.

Nivin Pauly

We salute the courage of our brave hearts who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. Heartfelt condolences to the martyrs' families. We'll be forever grateful for their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/qOnoGwZwH2 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 17, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal

A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti 🙏🏻 my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 17, 2020

Hansika

Salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. Let's pray for the bereaved families. My deepest condolences to their families🙏🏻 #saluttothebravehearts #RIP brave hearts #JaiHind #IndianArmy . — Hansika (@ihansika) June 17, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 17, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia

My heart goes out to the families of our soldiers who lost their lives fighting relentlessly for us. Om Shanti 🙏🏼#JaiHind #IndiaChinaStandOff #IStandWithIndianArmy #GalwanValley — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 17, 2020

Chiranjeevi

My heart goes out to the bereaved families of 20 brave Indian soldiers incl.Telugu boy Col.Bikkumalla Santhosh babu.Despite the tragic loss,his parents call it a privilege to make this supreme sacrifice for our nation.Salute their bravery & pray for strength to the families🙏🙏🇮🇳 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 17, 2020

Mohanlal

Nikhil Siddhartha

3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyed in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face. BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4VR5Spt9R5 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 16, 2020

Niharika Konidela

Saluting the Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My Heartfelt condolences with the families of these brave men. #JaiHind #chinaindiaborder — Niharika Konidela (@IamNiharikaK) June 17, 2020

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Deeply saddening... Taking a moment for our martyred soldiers at #GalwanValley. My thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved families. Also want to send out a heartfelt gratitude to all our soldiers for risking their lives everyday to stand guard for us. Jai Hind — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) June 17, 2020

Lakshmi Manchu

#GalwanValley you are our true heroes. Strentgh to their families. Ok 2020 you may end now..enough is enough — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 17, 2020

Pranitha Subhash

A huge loss to see our 20 soldiers martyred in #GalwanValley. A pandemic, cyclones, locusts attack, an economic slowdown cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, cartographic aggression by Nepal and now #IndiaChinaFaceOff. Bharata must be united now at such testing times. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/8RXWiLRY4R — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 16, 2020

Vikram Prabhu

Salute to the bravest of the brave who were martyred in the border. Deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers 🙏 Hindustan Zindabad 🇮🇳💪#JaiHind — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) June 17, 2020

Varun Tej Konidela

Saluting to the brave soldiers who were martyred at the #GalwanValley My heartfelt condolences to their families! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) June 17, 2020

The Indian Army had issued a statement on late Tuesday that read, “Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.”

