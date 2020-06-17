Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)

South Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 02:11 PM IST
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)
Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The series of shocking news just doesn’t seem to stop. This year has already taken a huge toll in the lives of people worldwide, and here is another saddening news. 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the India-China face-off that happened in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. This “violent face off” that happened is said to be the deadliest fight between the two military forces, India and China. Several celebs across industries have offered their condolence for the brave-hearts and saluted their bravery. South stars such as Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly and many others have shared condolence to the families of the martyred soldiers. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind”. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by other south celebs on Twitter. India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families.

Nivin Pauly

Kajal Aggarwal

Hansika

Mahesh Babu

Tamannaah Bhatia

Chiranjeevi

Mohanlal

Nikhil Siddhartha

Niharika Konidela

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Lakshmi Manchu

Pranitha Subhash

Vikram Prabhu

Varun Tej Konidela

The Indian Army had issued a statement on late Tuesday that read, “Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Galwan Valley India-China Face-Off India-China Face-Off in Ladakh Indian Army Ladakh Mahesh Babu Nivin Pauly Tamannaah Bhatia
