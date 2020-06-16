Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 16, 2020 11:06 PM IST
Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of three martyred Indian soldiers who lost their lives while tackling the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. Earlier, it was reported that amid the India-China faceoff only three army officers lost their lives. However, now as per the latest update, the number has risen upto 20 which also includes a Colonel-rank officer. The violent fight between the two countries took place on Monday night.  As soon as this news broke online, netizens and Bollywood celebs were quick to react. India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

 Sharing the pictures of the Indian souls, Akshay wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families." India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Below:

Apart from Akshay Kumar, many other celebs have also offered prayers and condolences to the families of all martyred soldiers. Ashoke Pandit, Anubhav Sinha, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan and more have tweeted for the bravehearts who are no more.

Even Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the India-China faceoff and expressed his pain for the martyrs. He wrote, "Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time." May their soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

