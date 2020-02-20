Indian 2 Crane Accident: Fans Of Kamal Haasan Are Heartbroken After 3 Technicians Die On The Set - Read Tweets
A massive accident on the sets of Indian 2 took lives of three technicians and injured nine (picture credit - Twitter)

In an unfortunate turn of events, three people named Sai Krishna, Chandran and Madhu from the unit of the upcoming film, Indian 2 died, while nine others were seriously injured in an accident after a crane fell on them while constructing the sets for the shooting on Wednesday (February 19). They were taken to the nearest hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 is a sequel to the hit movie Indian that featured Kamal Haasan. The second part stars Kamal along with Kajal Aggarwal. The mishap took place EVP Film City in Chennai. Needless to say, everyone associated with the film is shocked and sad at this moment. Haasan took to Twitter soon after the news broke and condoled the death of the three people and hopes that the injured crew members recover soon.

Kajal also sent out a tweet expressing her shock and trauma because of the accident. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Condoles Death Of 3 Members Who Died On The Sets Of His Upcoming Film.

Check out the tweets by Kamal and Kajal right here:

 

Not only the cast and crew of Indian 2, but the fans too are also heartbroken after hearing this news. Many of them have shared condolences for the deceased and are hoping for the speedy recovery of the injured. Check out some of the tweets right here:

As some fans rightly pointed out, it's time for the authorities to have some protocols in place when it comes to the safety on film sets. We at LatestLY pay deep condolences to the families of Krishna, Madhu and Chandran, and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured technicians.