Star Rajinikanth has congratulated director Parthiban and his team for his recently released, critically acclaimed film, Iravin Nizhal, claimed to be the world's first non-linear, single-shot film. In a handwritten letter in Tamil to Parthiban, Rajinikanth wrote: "To Parthiban, who has, through his great effort, shot his Iravin Nizhal in a single shot and won the praises of everybody and created a world record..." Iravin Nizhal Trailer: Radhakrishnan Parthiban-Starrer, World’s First Non-Linear Single Shot Film, Promises To Be An Intriguing Watch (VIDEO).

"To his entire team, and to respected A. R. Rahman.... And more importantly, to cinematographer Arthur Wilson, who shot the film, I express my whole-hearted wishes and congratulations." Rajinikanth is not the first to shower praise on Parthiban's film. Several film industry professionals like National Award winning director Seenu Ramasamy have already praised the film. Iravin Nizhal: Radhakrishnan Parthiban's Tamil Film Gets Appreciated at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Here's The Letter:

A few days ago, Seenu Ramasamy had said that "It (Iravin Nizhal) is the first Asian Tamil film without an editor. It is the first non-linear single-shot film in which actor Parthiban himself acts and also directs others. Iravin Nizhal is historical pride and a light house to Tamil cinema." Iravin Nizhal (meaning 'Shadow of the Night'), has music by Oscar winner A. R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson.

