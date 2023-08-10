Rajinikanth's much-awaited actioner Jailer released in theatres on August 10, and it's receiving mixed response from audience and critics. While a few moviegoers have claimed that the flick is only for Rajini fans and nothing much to serve, there are also a few who have given thumbs up to the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Apart from thalaivar, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mohanlal in important roles. The music director of the movie happens to be Anirudh Ravichander. Here, check out Jailer's review roundup below. Jailer FDFS: Couple Travels All the Way to Chennai From Japan To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action-Entertainer (View Pic & Watch Video).

India Today: "Jailer is a film that celebrates the film industry at its core. We have Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal with their explosive cameos setting the screen on fire. And seeing these greats share screen space with Rajinikanth offers several whistle-worthy moments. The film also has many callback moments to Rajinikanth's superhit movies like Baasha and Enthiran, among others, which add a nice touch of nostalgia."

OTT Play: "Rajinikanth's portrayal of Muthuvel, there isn't a lot of action. He's not a soldier, but a commander. He has done everything and has substantial street cred and a reservoir of goodwill he could tap into whenever he pleases. He doesn't have to move a figure to stop men swinging for his throat. He has agents who handle such matters on his behalf. And this element sparks our imagination — Rajinikanth doesn't need to perform extraordinary feats." Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth is Effortlessly Enigmatic in Nelson's Superstar Vehicle Done Nearly Right (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Jailer Trailer:

TOI: "The 2-hour-40-minute-long film takes time to establish itself. It takes over 40 minutes to pick up pace. Unlike every Rajnikanth movie, which thrives on a mass introduction scene, this one doesn’t give that cathartic experience. This is where it becomes a Nelson movie. But, the interval block and the mass scenes in the second half make up for it."

Gulte: "The climax is somewhat decent though. The guest appearances of Shivaraj Kumar and Mohanlal are not effective enough. Director Nelson made a futile attempt despite getting such a solid cast and crew. He tried to make Vikram-like film but couldn’t deliver it. On the whole, Jailer is strictly made for Rajini fans. Barring this, it has nothing much to offer."

So, after reading the mixed reviews above, will you watch Jailer in theatres? Tell us your view in comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).