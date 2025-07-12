Kochi, July 12: After weeks of legal wrangling and uncertainty, Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi’s latest film Janaki. V vs State of Kerala has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its release. The film, originally titled Janaki vs State of Kerala, ran into trouble when the CBFC objected to the use of the name “Janaki” in the title, citing concerns under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act.

The production company challenged the decision in the Kerala High Court, initiating a legal battle that drew considerable public attention. Following three rounds of hearings, the producers -- initially unwilling to change the title -- agreed to a slight modification, renaming the film Janaki. V vs State of Kerala during the July 9 hearing. Suresh Gopi’s Film Title Dispute Settled: ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’ Renamed to ‘Janaki. V’ After CBFC Objection.

The production team’s counsel, Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran, said the compromise was a mutual decision after both parties opted for a softer approach. Initially, the CBFC had proposed 96 cuts, but after multiple rounds of discussion, that number was reduced to just two. Additionally, two dialogues were muted. The re-edited version was resubmitted on Saturday, and the CBFC promptly granted certification.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the CBFC to issue the certificate within three days of receiving the final version of the film. The next court hearing is scheduled for July 16. However, the production team has expressed interest in advancing the hearing, noting that considerable time has already been lost due to the delay. ‘What’s Wrong With Name Janaki’, Kerala High Court Asks CBFC Amid ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’ Movie Controversy, Seeks Written Response.

The film, which was initially slated for release on June 27, is now expected to hit theatres on July 18, pending final procedural clearances. During the July 2 hearing, Justice N. Nagaresh had remarked that the CBFC’s objection to the name “Janaki” was unwarranted.

“She is not a rapist. If a rapist were named Rama, Krishna, or Janaki, then I could understand the concern. But here, she is the heroine, a survivor seeking justice,” the judge observed, defending the creative choice.

Throughout the controversy, lead actor Suresh Gopi -- who is also a Union Minister -- has remained silent. With the release now back on track, all eyes are on whether he will finally speak on the issue.

