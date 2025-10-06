Rishab Shetty has pulled off a remarkable feat - breaking convention while delivering a massive box office success. Instead of opting for a straightforward sequel to his 2022 hit Kantara, Shetty created Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel that dives deeper into the mythos of the fabled Kantara forest. He returned not only as director and writer but also as the lead actor. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences.

Released in theatres on October 2, this period fantasy epic impressed critics with its striking visual aesthetics, breathtaking sequences, and Shetty’s powerful performance - complemented by Rukmini Vasanth’s unexpectedly layered portrayal.

With glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as a profitable blockbuster within its opening weekend.

'Kantara Chapter 1' - First Weekend Box Office Collections

The film has performed exceptionally well across India, especially in the South, with the Hindi version also pulling in strong numbers. According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 netted INR 223.75 crore in India, while the Hindi version, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, collected INR 75 crore.

This impressive haul comfortably outperformed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, despite the latter being backed by a major banner like Dharma Productions and releasing on the same date. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Underperforms in Its Opening Weekend – Find Out How!

Globally, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed an astounding INR 308 crore worldwide in just its opening weekend.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kantara Chapter 1':

The Budget of 'Kantara Chapter 1'

Reportedly produced on a smart budget of INR 125 crore (excluding distribution and PR costs), the film needed to gross over INR 275 crore worldwide to break even.

Remarkably, Rishab Shetty’s magnum opus achieved that target within its first weekend - and it hasn’t even completed its first week in theatres yet. With its satellite and OTT deals, the film is already revelling in the profit zone. ‘Kantara 3’ Title REVEALED? Here’s What We Know About Upcoming Instalment of Rishab Shetty’s Mythological Action Thriller.

Will 'Kantara Chapter 1' Beat 'KGF Chapter 2' At Worldwide Box Office?

This is the question on everyone’s mind. The original 2022 Kantara is currently the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, with a worldwide gross of INR 407.82 crore. Industry watchers are confident that the prequel will surpass that milestone by the end of its first week.

The bigger challenge lies in surpassing the 2022 juggernaut KGF: Chapter 2, which starred Yash and was directed by Prashanth Neel. That blockbuster amassed a staggering INR 1215 crore worldwide, and remains one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time.

For Kantara Chapter 1 to topple KGF: Chapter 2, it would need exceptional staying power, especially in North India, where Yash’s film performed spectacularly. While it’s likely that the prequel will claim the title of the second-highest-grossing Kannada film soon, KGF: Chapter 2 appears safe in its top spot - at least for now.

