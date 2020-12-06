Telugu superstar Ravi Teja has wrapped up his shoot for 'Krack' in Goa. Ravi posted a picture on Instagram along with actress Shruti Haasan. "And it's a wrap at Goa!! Had super fun! @shrutzhaasan @dongopichand@dop_gkvishnu #rajusundaram #krack," he wrote alongside the image. Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi's 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Krack: Ravi Teja Resumes Shoot of His Upcoming Film with Shruti Haasan (View Post)

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like "Nee Kosam", Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", "Chiranjeevulu"," Dubai Seenu", "Krishna", "Baladur", "Neninthe" and "Raja The Great" among many others. Krack: Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan Paint a Happy Family Picture on the New Poster, Send a ‘Stay at Home’ Message to Fans (View Pic)

He was last seen on screen in the film "Disco Raja", which released in January 2020.

