Krishna and His Leela, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, has premiered on Netflix on June 25! This was indeed one of the most amazing surprises for movie buffs as the makers had not made any prior announcement about the release of this movie. Instead, they directly released on the OTT platform and right now, fans cannot keep calm about it. While some are extremely happy about this pleasant surprise, some did want either the production house or the streaming giant to make an announcement about the film’s release date. Krishna and His Leela Movie Review: Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath’s Netflix Film Pours Old Wine in Its New-Age Romance.

Krishna and His Leela is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and presented by Rana Daggubati. The synopsis of the film shared by Netflix reads: ‘Torn between his past and present girlfriends, a confused bachelor’s indecisiveness spins a web of lies and cheating as he struggles to commit.’ Another thing to note, this rom-com is the first Telugu movie to get a direct web release, produced by Suresh Productions. Shraddha Srinath had dropped a hint on Twitter by saying, ‘At the stroke of midnight, we will awake to #KrishnaAndHisLeela’. To this tweet, the film’s director had responded saying, ‘12 AM it is. Chinnnnnnnnna surprise’. Krishna and His Leela Teaser: Ravikanth Perepu's Film Focuses on New-Gen Romance (Watch Video).

Expected An Announcement

My dear @NetflixIndia, you can atleast make one prior announcement before a direct OTT release, no? — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) June 24, 2020

Surprised...

Krishna and His Leela. A Telugu film by Suresh Productions is suddenly released on @NetflixIndia today. Not much hype/publicity except for few social media from the makers! Directed by Ravikanth Parepu (Kshanam fame). Anybody watched it?? Pls provide feedback!! pic.twitter.com/15l0v4A5aO — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) June 25, 2020

And Here's A Review

Had too much fun watching #KrishnaAndHisLeela... To be honest, this was everything #WorldFamousLover could have been. The laughter was infectious. The central conceit was relatable, and performances so so likeable... Detailed review coming soon... But again, what a fun watch! pic.twitter.com/m8awprMx36 — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) June 25, 2020

Another One..

#KrishnaAndHisLeela REVIEW: initial stages are funny and good dialogues all youths can relate to. Romantic scenes were handled well 2nd half: super slow, serious and melodramatic. Lost complete interest. One-time watch , good for OTT. — PushRRR (@RrrPush) June 24, 2020

From critics to fans, those who have managed to watch Krishna and His Leela on Netflix, have given a thumbs up for this movie. If you have managed to catch this latest release, share your views with us about this rom-com in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).