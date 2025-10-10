Actress Lakshmi Manchu celebrated her 48th birthday on Wednesday. The Kaatrin Mozhi actor took to her Instagram to share glimpses from her lovely birthday celebration. ‘How Dare You Ask Me That?’: Lakshmi Manchu Blasts Journalist for Questioning Her Dressing at 47, Asks if He Would Pose the Same to Mahesh Babu (Watch Video).

A video dropped by Lakshmi on her IG showed her cutting multiple cakes with a massive smile on her face. She was seen celebrating her special day in a brightly lit room with flowers and colorful balloons. This was followed by a photo of the birthday star posing with her friends.

View Lakshmi Manchu's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@lakshmimanchu)

Lakshmi was further seen enjoying herself amidst balloons, channeling her inner child.

Expressing her delight, she captioned the post, "Grateful for another year around the sun! Your love is what keeps me going (red heart and evil eye emoji) (sic)."

Wishing his sister on her special day, brother, Manoj Manchu treated the netizens with some unseen photos of Lakshmi. The Mirai actor further penned an adorable birthday wish that read, "Wishing my sister and my everything, @LakshmiManchu akka, a very happy birthday. You’ve always been my biggest inspiration, akka. (sic)"

Applauding his sister on juggling multiple roles with utmost grace, Manoj added, "The way you handle life as a mother, actor, producer, and a person with such a big heart is just incredible. You light up every room you walk into and touch so many lives with your kindness and strength. Stay the same always and keep shining your light everywhere you go. Love you loads, akka #HappyBirthday (red heart emojis)"

Talking about her professional commitments, Lakshmi last graced the screen with the thriller, Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy, which reached the cinema halls on September 20.

The nail-biter revolved around a determined woman who ends up uncovering a deadly conspiracy while investigating corruption at the highest levels. As supernatural forces emerge and time runs out, her quest for justice turns into a game of survival. ‘If I Need Money, I Will Ask You Directly’: Lakshmi Manchu’s Instagram Account Hacked; Actress Alerts Fans With a Quirky Message on X (See Post).

Made under the direction of Vamsee Krishna Malla, Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy also stars Mohan Babu as Dr. Viswamitra, Viswant Duddumpudi as Vikram, Samuthirakani as Chalapathi, and Siddique as Balram.

