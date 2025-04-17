Telugu actress Manchu Lakshmi took to her X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, April 17, to inform her fans that her Instagram account had been hacked. Giving everyone a heads-up about the breach, the actress joked that if she ever needed money, she would ask her followers directly, indicating that any messages asking for financial help from her Instagram handle were not actually from her. She wrote, "My Instagram has been hacked. Kindly do not engage with anything that is on my stories.If I need money, I will ask you directly not on social media. Will tweet once I get it all back in order." Shraddha Kapoor’s X Account Hacked? ‘Stree 2′ Actress’ Cryptic Post Leaves Netizens Worried.

Lakshmi Manchu Alerts Fans About Her Instagram Hack With Hilarious Message

My Instagram has been hacked. Kindly do not engage with anything that is on my stories. If I need money, I will ask you directly not on social media 😂 Will tweet once I get it all back in order… — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) April 17, 2025

