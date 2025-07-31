Vijay Sethupathi, one of the most acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry, has spoken out after facing casting couch allegations on social media. A woman named Ramya Mohan took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse the actor of sexual exploitation, leading to widespread online attention and concern. ‘Kollywood’s Casting Couch Culture Isn’t a Joke’: Vijay Sethupathi Accused of Exploiting Women and Drug Abuse; Victim Now in Rehab, Claims X User in Now-Deleted Posts.

Vijay Sethupathi Accused of Exploitation on X – See Post

Vijay Sethupathi Faces Viral Misconduct Allegations

The account that posted the allegations has since been deleted, but not before the claims went viral. In the now-deleted post, the woman alleged that a young woman was manipulated and exploited under the guise of film industry norms. The post claimed that Sethupathi offered monetary compensation in exchange for inappropriate favours—INR 2 lakh for “caravan favours” and INR 50,000 for “drives.” While the post did not provide specific dates, names, or detailed context, it concluded with strong criticism of those who questioned the victim’s voice instead of focusing on the gravity of the accusation. Anurag Kashyap Reveals How Vijay Sethupathi Helped Fund His Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s Wedding, Shares the Story Behind His ‘Maharaja’ Casting.

Vijay Sethupathi Denies Allegations, Calls Them Baseless

In a conversation with veteran journalist Subhash K. Jha for Deccan Chronicle, Sethupathi firmly denied the allegations and expressed confidence that the truth would prevail. “Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me,” Sethupathi said, adding that although his family and close friends were deeply disturbed, he advised them to stay calm. “Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it,” he said.

Vijay Sethupathi Takes Legal Action, Files Cybercrime Complaint Over Allegations

The actor also revealed that his team has already taken legal steps and lodged a formal complaint with the cybercrime cell. “We’ve complained to cybercrime. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will,” he added. Vijay Sethupathi Begins Shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Film in Hyderabad (See Post)

Vijay Sethupathi Faces Heat Amid Allegations Despite Clean Image

Sethupathi, who recently appeared in the Bollywood films Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif, has maintained a clean image in the industry and is known for his versatile acting skills. His latest film, Thalaivan Thalaivii, saw him paired opposite actress Nithya Menen. As the investigation progresses, the incident has reignited conversations around safety, accountability, and the impact of social media on public figures.

