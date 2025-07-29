Vijay Sethupathi is one of Kollywood's most talented and respected actors. Having delivered films like Super Deluxe, 96, Vikram Vedha, Master and Maharaja, he has established himself as one of the best acting talents in Tamil cinema. Recently, the 47-year-old actor found himself at the centre of a major controversy after a woman named Ramya Mohan claimed that he exploited a woman, now a known face in the media, by dragging her into a world she never signed up for. According to Ramya, the woman was used by the actor for years and is now in a rehabilitation centre. She accused him of casting couch, drugs and more in a now-deleted post. ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’: Vijay Sethupathi and I Had Mutually Decided Never To Work Together, Reveals Director Pandiraj at Film’s Audio Launch (Watch Video).

Ramya Mohan’s Shocking Allegation Against Vijay Sethupathi

A social media user by the username Ramya Mohan recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and accused Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi of serious casting couch and drug allegations. She claimed that a woman, now famous in the media, was pushed into this dark world without her consent and is in rehabilitation now. She accused the actor of offering the woman INR 2 lakh for various favours, including INR 50 thousand for drives.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram Post

She wrote, "Kollywood's drug and casting couch culture isn't a joke. A girl I know, now a known face in media, was dragged into a world she never signed up for. She's now in rehab centre. Drugs, manipulation and transactional exploitation disguised as 'industry norm'. Mf @VijaySethuOffl has offered INR 2 lakh for 'caravan favours', INR 50k for 'drives' and acts like a saint on social media. She was used by this mf for years. This isn't one story. Its many, and the media worships these men like saints. The drug-sex nexus is real. Not a joke."

Screenshot of Ramya Mohan’s Deleted X Post

In another tweet, Ramya Mohan shared how people are more focused on blaming the victim and questioning the source instead of paying attention to the truth. She also revealed that the woman's family was shocked to learn about this through her diary and phone chats.

Screenshot of Another Deleted Post by Ramya Mohan

Ramya Mohan Reveals Reason Behind Deleting the Posts

Ramya Mohan in a separate tweet, shared that she tweeted about Vijay Sethupathi out of frustration and a way to vent and did not expect the tweets to get this much attention. She wrote, "I shared the tweet out of frustration and to vent. Didnt expect it to get this much attention. Getting too many inquiries about it now. Out of concern for her privacy and well being Ive decided to take it down. Hope thats respected." Vijay Sethupathi Begins Shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Film in Hyderabad (See Post).

Vijay Sethupathi's team is yet to issue a public statement on these allegations. These allegations currently remain unverified as there is no formal complaint filed or evidence backing the claims. In fact, there is no proper information about the identity of the alleged victim. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Thalaivan Thalaivii is currently busy shooting for director Puri Jagannadh's next.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

