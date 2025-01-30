The makers of director Venkat Prabhu’s film Maanaadu, featuring actor Silambarasan in the lead, are to re-release the superhit film on January 31 as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Silambarasan. Maanaadu Movie Review: Silambarasan TR’s Sci-Fi Film Gets Tagged As ‘Blockbuster’ by the Audience!.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi, who produced the film, took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, “Happy Happy news!! Namma star #STR in pirandha naalai kondada meendum varugiradhu #Maanaadu (To celebrate the birthday of our star STR, Maanaadu returns.) @SilambarasanTR_ in #ReReleaseOfMaanaadu on Jan 31st.”

Silambarasan's Fans Rejoice as the Blockbuster Film Returns Ahead of His Birthday

Watch ‘Maanaadu’ Trailer:

Actor S J Suryah, who played the antagonist’s role in the film, had, on his X timeline earlier today, said, “Again soon Maanaadu re-release.”

Fans are gearing up to celebrate Silambarasan’s birthday, which falls on February 3, in a big way. Already three big announcements on upcoming projects of the actor are expected to be made on the day.

Maanaadu was one of the biggest hits of Silambarasan and it came at a time when he was down and out.

The actor, moved by the overwhelming success of the project, had expressed his heartfelt thanks to fans and audiences for their love and support.

In a statement back then, the actor had said that Maanaadu was a film for which he had worked, placing faith in God and hardwork.

Stating that his intention to make those who had showered him with affection happy had got the desired outcome, the actor had said that Maanaadu had secured a big win the world over. Maanaadu Trailer: Silambarasan Is Living the Same Day Again and Again and We Wonder He Will Be Able To Get Out of the Loop (Watch Video).

"I am greatly indebted to my producer Suresh Kamatchi, director Venkat Prabhu, all technicians, the unit of Maanaadu, My mom and dad, distributors who distributed this film, theatre owners, friends from the film industry, friends from the media, my dear fans and audiences around the world for this success," the actor had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).