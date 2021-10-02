After a long wait, the makers of Maanaadu have released the trailer of the much-awaited Silambarasan TR film. TR is seen living the same day, again and again, trying to change the outcome every time. Will he be able to get out of the loop, that is something we will see in the film.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)