After a lot of hiccups, Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu saw the light of the day on the planned date i.e November 25. The film was postponed multiple times due to financial issues. Now, as the South movie is out in the theatres, initial reviews of Maanaadu are out and it sees netizens lauding the actor's performance as well as ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's work. Right from tagging it a 'blockbuster' to being a must-watch, fans are over the moon. Check it out. Maanaadu: Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film to Release on November 25 as Planned After Dispute Between Makers and Theatres Gets Resolved.

மாநாடு first half 🔥🔥🔥 எல்லாருக்கும் புரியுற மாதிரி Time Loop a செஞ்சுட்டாய்ங்க..🔥🔥🔥 Wat a Screenplay...🔥🔥 & Yuvan BGM🔥🔥🔥 Waiting for Second half..🔥 And yeah.. of course.. STR.. the Real Mass...🔥🔥🔥#Maanaadu — மருத்துவ மைனர் (@iam_DrAjju) November 25, 2021

#Maanaadu 1st Half Tharu Maru 😍 @thisisysr BGM Vera Level 💥 @vp_offl ji Interesting Screen Play Ommala New attempt Story of Tamil Cinema Itha than da ethir parthom Goosebumps Whole audiences adapted in interval Block 🔥🔥🔥 — Vanitha MC (Vaayadi) (@Vanitha_mc) November 25, 2021

