Nithiin's first-look poster from his upcoming movie 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' will be out on March 26. The makers, who took to their social media profiles announced the same. 'Macherla Niyojakavargam's First Charge (First Look) will be dropped on March 26, as per the producers. The announcement for the first look has been made in a way that it looks like a Government Order. The bloody Government Order copy designates the protagonist as the District Collector in Guntur. Macherla Niyojakavargam: Nithiin and Krithi Shetty’s Telugu Film’s First Motion Poster Out! (Watch Video).

"The following post of an IAS officer is ordered with immediate effect - Sri N . Siddharth Reddy, IAS (2022) is posted as District Collector of Guntur District. Taking his FIRST CHARGE on 26th March at 10:08 AM", it reads. With this, it is to be understood that Nithiin plays a young IAS officer named Siddharth Reddy in the movie. This commercial drama marks the directorial debut for the noted editor, MS Raja Shekhar Reddy.

Catherine Tresa and Krithi Shetty will be seen as the female leads opposite Nithiin in 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', while others will appear in significant roles. 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. Macherla Niyojakavargam Release Date: Nithiin and Krithi Shetty's Film To Hit Theatres on April 29, 2022!