Director-actor Sundar C's film Gangers has finally hit the big screens on Thursday, April 24. The Tamil action comedy, which features the actor in the lead role, marks his much-awaited reunion with legendary Tamil comedian Vadivelu after 14 years. While Catherine Tresa plays the female lead, Bagavathi Perumal, Vani Bhojan, Esakki Krishnasamy, Redin Kingsley, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, and Munshikanth play supporting roles in Gangers. The movie is about an undercover cop named Saravanan who poses as a physical instructor at a school to take on ruthless criminals and investigate a major scam. Audiences who have watched the film have shared their reviews online. ‘Retro’ Trailer: Suriya Goes on a Bloody Rampage in Karthik Subbaraj’s Actioner Co-Starring Pooja Hegde (Watch Video).

Netizens Review Sundar C’s ‘Gangers’

Audiences who have watched the early shows of Gangers have now shared their honest reactions online. So far, the Sundar C-starrer has received positive reviews from the public. They are loving the combo of Sundar C and Vadivelu, who deliver a "fun comedy riot". A user wrote, " Starts off slow and tests your patience, but picks up post-interval and ends on a high. An okayish flick that rewards the wait. Enjoyable humour in the second half! Climax heist is interesting. A decent family entertainer!" ‘Gangers’ Trailer: Sundar C, Vadivelu Promise Fun Film Filled With Laughs (Watch Video).D

Netizens Review Sundar C and Vadivelu’s ‘Gangers’

‘Gangers’ – ‘A Decent Family Entertainer’

Praise Pours In for the Gripping Climax of ‘Gangers’

Comedy Legend Vadivelu Is Back!

The Second Half of ‘Gangers’ Picks Up Well After a Dull Start

‘Complete Fun Ride’

Watch the Trailer of ‘Gangers’:

Gangers is bankrolled by Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's Avni Cinemaz and Benzz Media. After reading the above review, are you planning to watch the Tamil action comedy in theatres?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).