Director-actor Sundar C's film Gangers has finally hit the big screens on Thursday, April 24. The Tamil action comedy, which features the actor in the lead role, marks his much-awaited reunion with legendary Tamil comedian Vadivelu after 14 years. While Catherine Tresa plays the female lead, Bagavathi Perumal, Vani Bhojan, Esakki Krishnasamy, Redin Kingsley, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, and Munshikanth play supporting roles in Gangers. The movie is about an undercover cop named Saravanan who poses as a physical instructor at a school to take on ruthless criminals and investigate a major scam. Audiences who have watched the film have shared their reviews online. ‘Retro’ Trailer: Suriya Goes on a Bloody Rampage in Karthik Subbaraj’s Actioner Co-Starring Pooja Hegde (Watch Video).

Netizens Review Sundar C’s ‘Gangers’

Audiences who have watched the early shows of Gangers have now shared their honest reactions online. So far, the Sundar C-starrer has received positive reviews from the public. They are loving the combo of Sundar C and Vadivelu, who deliver a "fun comedy riot". A user wrote, " Starts off slow and tests your patience, but picks up post-interval and ends on a high. An okayish flick that rewards the wait. Enjoyable humour in the second half! Climax heist is interesting. A decent family entertainer!" ‘Gangers’ Trailer: Sundar C, Vadivelu Promise Fun Film Filled With Laughs (Watch Video).D

Netizens Review Sundar C and Vadivelu’s ‘Gangers’

#Gangers Review 🎬 ⏳ Pacing: Slow 1st half sets the stage, 2nd Half Gripping 🚀 Shift: Picks up pre-interval with solid twists 🕵️‍♂️ Reveal: #SundarC’s reveal & climax land well 😂 Comedy: #Vadivelu just okay 🎭 Overall: One-time watch with good suspense! ⚖️ Verdict: Watchable pic.twitter.com/EVWDPzwqzO — Star Talkies (@startalkies_ofl) April 23, 2025

‘Gangers’ – ‘A Decent Family Entertainer’

#Gangers Review – Starts off slow and tests your patience, but picks up post-interval and ends on a high. An okayish flick that rewards the wait. 🎬 Enjoyable humour in the second half! Climax heist is interesting. Twists are totally enjoyable. A decent family entertainer! pic.twitter.com/tmX53q2OYP — THANDORA VOICE 🖊️ (@thandoravoice_) April 23, 2025

Praise Pours In for the Gripping Climax of ‘Gangers’

#SundarC - #Vadivelu 👏❤️ The OG combo who entertained us for decades are back again for a successful show in #Gangers. Particularly loved the second half of the film which delivers laughs very consistently, the 30 minute climax segment is a blast. Sundar C knows that audiences… pic.twitter.com/GA5KU92oDM — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 23, 2025

Comedy Legend Vadivelu Is Back!

#Gangers - #SundarC’s golden form continues. The final heist act was hilarious that makes this one a winner. Comedy legend #Vadivelu is back with multiple getups and laughter inducing scenes. Good to see Sundar C is updating himself with the current trend, the meta references… pic.twitter.com/EwWr2l9tJc — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 23, 2025

The Second Half of ‘Gangers’ Picks Up Well After a Dull Start

Finished #Gangers! Great seeing the #SundarC & #Vadivelu combo back after so long - that itself is a treat. Their chemistry still works, sort of... 🤔 Sundar C attempts a heist-comedy here. First half felt like usual masala, little slow & predictable. But the second half… pic.twitter.com/D4oPwCWCDt — anupamasubramanian (@anupama2k) April 23, 2025

‘Complete Fun Ride’

#GANGERS- A Template #SundarC First half followed by a COMPLETE FUN RIDE in second half 🤣👍#Vadivelu - Definitely the showstealer He sings, he dances, he fights, he changes his getups, this 65 year old comic gave it all for the movie Hattrick for Sundar C . Should be a good… pic.twitter.com/IPGDeDUFdy — Lavyyy Boiiii ✨ (@Lavyyboi) April 23, 2025

Watch the Trailer of ‘Gangers’:

Gangers is bankrolled by Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's Avni Cinemaz and Benzz Media. After reading the above review, are you planning to watch the Tamil action comedy in theatres?

