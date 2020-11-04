Saranya Anand and Manesh Rajan Nair are married! Pictures of the newlyweds are all over the internet and fans are showering this husband and wife duo with congratulatory messages. Saranya and Manesh tied the knot at Guruvayoor Temple. The wedding ceremony was reportedly a low-key affair and the couple adhered to all the safety norms that have been issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Suriya’s Photos From Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara’s Daughter’s Wedding Go Viral! Fans Impressed With His New Look.

Saranya Anand and Manesh Rajan Nair opted for traditional wedding outfit for the ceremony. The actress looked gorgeous in a Kasavu half-saree. She completed her look by donning gold jewellery and kept her look simple and classy. On the other hand, the bridegroom also opted for a traditional wear and the duo complimented each other well. Besides the pictures that are doing rounds on social media, there are also video clips that has been shared on fan pages. Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu’s Wedding Reception Photos Surface Online!

Saranya Anand And Manesh Rajan Nair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallu Hub (@mallu.hub.online) on Nov 4, 2020 at 12:12am PST

Newlyweds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Entertainment World (@south_entertainment_world) on Nov 4, 2020 at 12:32am PST

Happy Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renai Sreekrishna (@renaisreekrishna) on Nov 4, 2020 at 2:32am PST

Glimpses From The Big Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Entertainment World (@south_entertainment_world) on Nov 3, 2020 at 10:43pm PST

Saranya Ananda is known for her works in the Malayalam television serial Kudumbavilakku in which she plays the character Vedhika. She has also acted in a few films such as Aakashaganga 2, Mamangam, Chunkzz, Achayans, among others. Her husband Manesh Rajan Nair runs franchises of CAPELLO Salons & Spa. Here’s wishing Saranya and Manesh a very happy married life!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).