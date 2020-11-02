Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai. It was a royal affair but with minimal guests in attendance owing to the pandemic. Pictures from the couple’s beautiful wedding ceremony have hit the internet already and fans just cannot get over this lovely couple. And now, there are a few pictures that have surfaced online and they are from Kajal and Gautam’s wedding reception that was hosted for near and dear ones. Kajal Aggarwal Weds Gautam Kitchlu! Check Out Inside Pictures From the Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu hosted a grand wedding reception and the newlyweds looked stunning together. The actress opted for a golden embellished two-piece outfit. She kept her look simple yet chic and one just cannot miss the chooda and vermillion or sindoor on her forehead. Her husband looked dapper in an all-black suit. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen all smiles as the wedding toast is being raised. Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Pre-Wedding Function: Bride-To-Be Looks Happy And Radiant At Her Haldi Ceremony!

Kajal & Gautam’s Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kajal.fc on Nov 1, 2020 at 2:35am PST

Newlyweds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kajal.fc on Nov 1, 2020 at 2:37am PST

Kajal has also shared a few pictures from her bridal photoshoot and they are truly gorgeous. Her wedding outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna and she was styled by Ami Patel.

Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:13am PST

Bridal Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:17am PST

All Smiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:19am PST

In one of the posts, Kajal Aggarwal mentioned how she had to keep her wedding a low-key affair. She said, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed COVID protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.” Here’s wishing Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu a fantastic journey ahead filled with love and laughter!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).