The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period drama, Kaantha, featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Thursday released the lyrical video of the film's fierce and fiery title track, Rage of Kaantha, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. ‘Kaantha’ Release Date Announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse’s Much-Awaited Period Drama to Hit Screens in November.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the link to the lyrical video of the song track on his X timeline, wrote, "The fire within you now has a Raging soundtrack. Unleashing “Rage of Kaantha” - lyrical video OUT NOW! A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production."

Watch ‘Rage of Kaantha’ Lyrical Video:

Rage of Kaantha comes across as being more than just a song. It is an anthem forged in fire, an intense, character driven composition that fuses Tamil and Telugu into a single intense rap-style track, echoing the spirit of oneness across cultures, languages, and emotions.

The lyrical video of Rage of Kaantha is a sonic embodiment of rebellion, grit, and ambition. The rap-driven verses roar in Tamil and Telugu, seamlessly interwoven to reflect both the duality and harmony of India’s diverse identity.

Composed by Jhanu Chanthar, the music is not just bilingual, it is bi-souled. The track pulses with the heartbeat of two languages, yet speaks one emotion: rage against the obstacles, and the fire of self-belief.

Its pulsating beats, blended with powerful guitars and lyrical mastery by infusing vintage elements in an exciting new format is likely to make an impression on audiences.

For the unaware, Kaantha is a period drama thriller, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on November 14 this year.

Produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the production banner Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, the film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. ‘Kaantha’: Netflix Acquires OTT Rights to Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s Upcoming Film – See First Look Poster.

The film, which has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz, has music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

