Master Song Polakatum Para Para Lyric: This Upbeat Anirudh Ravichander Composition Featuring Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Is Really Addictive (Watch Video)

Vijay Sethupathi in Polakatum Para Para Song From Master (Photo Credit: Twitter)

There is something about this song Polakatum Para Para that will make you hum it even after the track is over. This composition from Master starring Vijay has a nice ring to it. The moment you hear it, you would want to break into a dance of your own. The lyrical video was released today which leaves a lot to the imagination. Although the visuals give us an inkling that this could be a Vijay Sethupathi track, the sudden appearance of Vijay in one of the scenes makes us hope this could be a jugalbandi. Master Song Andha Kanna Paathaakaa: Lyrical Video Featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan Is a Musical Treat for Kollywood Fans!

Master was supposed to release on April 9. The producers were hopeful that since the lockdown was ending by March 31, the film will be able to keep its date with the theatres. But the lockdown extension has now put the film in limbo. To make things easier for people at home and to keep the buzz alive, makers are releasing the lyrical videos of the tracks in the movie. This is one of the many.

The audio launch of Master happened on March 15 and was not open for the public owing to COVID-19 outbreak. It was aired live on Sun TV.