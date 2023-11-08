NBK 109: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starts Shooting For KS Ravindra's Next (View Poster)

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming feature, tentatively titled NBK109, has now finally gone on floors as it began its shooting on Wednesday. Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, the film’s producer Naga Vamsi announced the commencement and wrote: “Lights Camera Action! Blood Bath Ka Brand Name. Violence Ka Visiting Card. Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu & @dirbobby’s #NBK109 Shoot Begins from today!” Marking the beginning of the shooting, he also shared a picture of the film’s poster which features a war axe with a wooden handle, adorned with a silver pendant and two glass panels. Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: Fans Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Bhagavanth Kesari Star As He Turns 63!.

In the panels, the shadowy visage of two fighters engaging in an epic duel can be seen. Most likely a kind of medieval fantasy film, it has been highlighted that bloodshed and violence will form a key part of the feature. Fresh off the success of his most recent outing Bhagvanth Kesari, this film will mark another epic feature by the superstar. Most of the film’s details are under wraps including details of cast and crew. NBK 109: Nandamuri Balakrishna – Director Bobby’s Film To Arrive in Theatres in 2024 (View Poster).

Check Out The New Poster:

Blood Bath Ka Brand Name 🩸 𝑽𝑰𝑶𝑳𝑬𝑵𝑪𝑬 𝒌𝒂 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑰𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑪𝑨𝑹𝑫 🪓👓 #NBK109 Shoot begins today!! 📽️ Beginning a new journey with our Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu 😍#NBK109ShootBegins 💥 pic.twitter.com/sNJhHhAGK0 — Nandamuri Balakrishna (@NBK_Unofficial) November 8, 2023

The film will be directed by Bobby Kolli (real name KS Ravindra) who recently directed the blockbuster film Waltair Veerayya. Marking his sixth directorial venture, NBK109 will be produced by Sithara Entertainment and presented by Srikara Studios.