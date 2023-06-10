Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film, tentatively titled as NBK 109, has been announced on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday today. The film is helmed by director Bobby and produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. The makers shared a poster that features a trunk box with weapons in it. NBK 109 will arrive in theatres in early 2024. Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal Starrer Promises To Be a Mass Action Thriller; Anil Ravipudi’s Film To Release on This Dussehra (Watch Video).

NBK 109 Release Date

