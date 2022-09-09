Telugu film Oke Oka Jeevitham is the hot topic of discussion right now, as critics are all praises for the Sharwanand, Ritu Varma and Amala Akkineni-starrer. Helmed by Shree Karthick, the movie is based on time travel theme wherein Aadhi (Sharwanand) and his friends decide to rectify their past, but destiny serves them something else. FYI, this sci-fi flick is also shot in Telugu and Tamil languages. Just in case, you are wondering, if it's worth a watch? Check out what critics have to say about the film below. Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer: Sharwanand and Ritu Varma's Film Promises a Sentimental Time Travel Story (Watch Video).

Pinkvilla: "Nasser plays a scientist who has been affected by a failed mission for decades. Amala Akkineni as Aadhi's mother is brilliant in every scene; her approach to the role is devoid of over-the-top acting that a lot of onscreen mothers have come to throw at the audience. Her scenes with Sharwanand could have been more touching, though."

Great Andhra: "Oke Oka Jeevitham is sensibly made science-fiction with dollops of sentiment. It is not a regular commercial film. Those who appreciate novelty and emotional dramas will like it. Slow pace notwithstanding, it makes a decent watch. Keep your expectations under check, though."

123 Telugu: "On the whole, Oke Oka Jeevitham is a well made science fiction drama filled with good comedy and sensible emotions. The performances of the lead cast, interesting backdrop, and gripping narration are major plus points. Barring the slow pace, this film has strong content and will surely impress those who expect different stories told in an engaging and fun manner. Go for it."

The Hindu: "Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham is a delightful debut for Shree Karthick. Not only has he created a compelling film, but he also managed to provide enough fan service to his favourite star Rajinikanth (it’s charming how these moments too become a part of the narrative). Above all else, it is the loveliest of tributes to his late mother."

