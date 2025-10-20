Chennai, October 20: The makers of director Abhilash Kankara's upcoming Telugu film, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Monday announced the title of the film as 'Biker'. For the unaware, actor Sharwanand plays a bike racer in this upcoming film, which was until now being referred to as #Sharwa36. Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the production house producing the film, made the announcement on the festive occasion of Deepavali.

It wrote, "#Sharwa36 is #BIKER. May you conquer every corner, every jump and every obstacle in life and aim for glory. Wishing you a Happy Diwali. #GoAllTheWay #BikerMovie Charming Star @ImSharwanand #MalvikaNair @abhilashkankara @rajeevan69 @ghibranvaibodha @dopyuvraj @dhilipaction @Synccinema @arifminhaz @anilkumarp0106@AforAnilkumar @UV_Creations."

Director Abhilash Kankara Announces Title of the Film As ‘Biker’

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the Sharwanand will be seen as a skilled motorcycle racer in the film, the shooting of which is now in its final stages.

A source had, in September this year, said that the shooting of the film was going on in Hyderabad and that key scenes related to the race on Sharwanand and the team were being shot. "These scenes are going to be the highlight of the film," the source had said then. "He (Sharwanand) is going to impress audiences with stunts that will give viewers an adrenaline rush like never before."

Malavika Nair plays the female lead in this film which will also feature well known character artistes Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Produced by Vamsi and Pramod, this high-energy film is believed to be set against the backdrop of motocross racing. Sources say it is a thrilling story of a family that is spread over three generations and set against the exciting motocross backdrop of the 90s and early 2000s.

Cinematography for the film is by well known cameraman J Yuvraj. Music for the film has been scored by famed Tamil music director Ghibran. Anil Kumar P is the editor of the film, which has N Sandeep as its executive producer. Rajeevan is the production designer and A Panneerselvam is the art director.

