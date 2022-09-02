The trailer of Oke Oka Jeevitham is finally out and it looks intriguing. Starring Sharwanand and Ritu Varma in major roles, the story of the film revolves around a young and aspiring musician whose big dreams gets shattered after he looses someone near and dear. The movie also showcases the importance of second chance via time travel. Oke Oka Jeevitham Song Maaripoye: Full Video Track from Sharwanand’s Film, Crooned by Karthi and Kids, To Be out Today at This Time! (View Promo Video).

Watch Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer:

