Chennai, July 15: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to stunt artist S M Raju, who died on the sets of the director's upcoming film "Vettuvam". The 52-year-old stuntman, whose real name was Mohan Raj, was driving an SUV in a high-octane stunt scene for the film in Nagapattinam on July 13 when he suddenly collapsed.

His colleagues pulled him out of the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. "Our hearts are broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend. "A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our good will, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death. This has sent us all into shock and heart break," Ranjith said in a statement, posted on his official X account. Rajagopal Raju Dies: Telugu Star Ravi Teja’s Father Passes Away at 90 Due to Age-Related Health Issues.

Recalling the incident, the "Thangalaan" director said the day began like any other involving high-risk stunt work -- with detailed planning, safety protocols, and prayers. "Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on.

Pa Ranjith Reacts to Stuntman SM Raju aka Mohan Raj's Death

"We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That in spite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work that has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always," the director said. Tamil Actress Tanya Ravichandran Gets Engaged to ‘Benz’ Cinematographer Goutham George – Check Out Couple’s Dreamy Engagement Photo!.

Calling Raju's demise as “devastating”, Ranjith said he would be remembered as a “husband, father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being.” "He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist and that's how he will always stay in our memory," he added.