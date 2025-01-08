The makers of director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring actor Allu Arjun in the lead, have now announced that they are to release from January 11, a reloaded version of the film which will feature an additional 20 minutes. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Box Office Day 32: Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Hit Achieves Highest Ever Collection in India, Mints INR 1831 Crore Worldwide.

Taking to their social media pages, the production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY "

#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January 💥💥 The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY 🔥#Pushpa2Reloaded ❤️‍🔥#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa pic.twitter.com/WTi7pGtTFi — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 7, 2025

Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release. From winning the hearts of the audience to breaking box office records, the film has left its mark everywhere. Not only did it inaugurate the over ₹800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the ₹1800 Crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

In fact, on Monday, the makers officially announced that the film had made a whopping ₹1831 crore, making it the Indian cinema industry’s biggest hit with the highest ever collection for a movie in India. What is more interesting is that the film took a mere 32 days to gross this amount.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood. ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun’s Film Set to Cross INR 1800 Crore Mark Worldwide, Aims for Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ INR 2070.3 Crore Record.

The film, which has three parts, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part released on December 5, 2024.

