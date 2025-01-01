The New Year brought great fortune for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, as the film saw a notable boost in its box office earnings. According to Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun-starrer raked in INR 7.65 crore. The Hindi version performed better, achieving an occupancy rate of 19.15% across approximately 3,000 shows nationwide. Now, the film is just INR 300 crore away from breaking the record set by Dangal, which earned INR 2070.3 crore. If it surpasses that, it will become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Deleted 'Pushpa 2’ Song ‘Dammunte Pattukora’ Reinstated After Allu Arjun's Court Appearance (Watch Videos In Telugu and Hindi).

Pushpa 2 The Rule made significant earnings across various languages, bringing in INR 1.17 crore in Telugu, INR 6.25 crore in Hindi, INR 20 lakh in Tamil, INR 2 lakh in Kannada, and INR 2 lakh in Malayalam. This impressive collection is nearly four times higher than Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which was released on Christmas (December 25) and presented by Jawan director Atlee. With little competition in the coming weeks, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass the INR 1800 crore mark globally. The film, which debuted on December 5 has now accumulated a 25-day global gross of INR 1760 crore, according to the latest figures from Mythri Movie Makers. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ To Arrive on OTT in January 2025? Makers of Allu Arjun Starrer Hint at the Telugu Film’s Digital Streaming Date – View Statement.

The film has garnered an impressive INR 1100 crore from its Hindi version alone, despite being originally made in Telugu. With a total of INR 1760 crore, it has already surpassed the earnings of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

