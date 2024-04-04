Actress Raashii Khanna, receiving a lot of positive responses to her work in the recently released film Yodha, has purchased her third home in Hyderabad. The actress and her family and friends travelled to Hyderabad for the housewarming ceremony. In the pictures, the actress performs the housewarming in an Indian outfit. She is accompanied by her mother and some of her close relatives. She purchased two houses in Hyderabad, one in 2015 and another in 2017. Yodha Actress Raashii Khanna's Instagram Pics That You Must Check Out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of The Sabarmati Report, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey. The film's teaser, released recently, gives a glimpse of what transpired behind the Godhra train tragedy. It offers a peek into the “unknown facts” that had been "hidden" for 22 years since the incident occurred in February 2002. Yodha: Raashii Khanna Shares Her Experience Fulfilling Her Dream of Working on Dharma Film.

In the teaser, Vikrant is seen as an investigative journalist. Earlier, the makers released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident. The film, directed by Ranjan Chandel, is set to release on May 3. The actress also has the Tamil film Aranmanai 4 and the Telugu film Telusu Kada in the pipeline.

