Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor Raashii Khanna is being lauded for her role in the action-packed thriller 'Yodha', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. And with this, Raashii has fulfilled her dream of being a Dharma heroine.

"I have always had that dream of being a part of a Dharma film, and wear a chiffon saree, and be in a place where there's snow all around. With 'Yodha', I am wearing a saree but I didn't get a song like that. I'm halfway there," she said in an Instagram live.

Directed by debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Recently, Sidharth visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie.

He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Sidharth's wife-actor Kiara Advani has been raving about his performance in the film.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a video where a female fan cheered loudly and showed support as the actor appeared on the big screen. In the clip, the fan wrote, "Don't go with my voice, please. Main tab bohot emotional ho chuki thi (I was very emotional then)." Resharing the fan video, Kiara wrote, "Haha, same babe same."

Earlier, taking to her official Instagram handle, she gave a shoutout writing, "@sidmalhotra you've made us all so proud! Your best. One of the best in this genre, #Sagar #Pushkar I can't believe this is your first. @dishapatani, @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film, Take a bow!" (ANI)

