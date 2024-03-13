It's been a while since we saw Raashii Khanna star in a Bollywood project. After marking her debut with Madras Cafe, Khanna diverted her attention towards regional cinema, working in Tamil and Telugu cinema. However, she is now returning to her base with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, also starring Disha Patani. While the film's trailer has garnered enough interest among the viewers, we are particularly excited about Raashii Khanna's chemistry with Sidharth which looks oh-so-good already. Khanna with her tall and lean frame and Sidharth with his charming looks make for one good-looking onscreen couple. Of course, nothing beats his chemistry with his wife, Kiara Advani! Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Promises High-Octane Action in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Upcoming Film.

One look at Raashii Khanna's Instagram account and you will end up falling for her all over again. From stunning photoshoots to candid pictures, she believes in keeping her fans updated with everything worth sharing. Yes, we are still drooling over her style statements and those deserve all your attention. If you are a fashion enthusiast like us, Raashii's Instagram is the place where you need to be. It is filled with all things nice and pretty. From media events to promotional outings, Raashii is keen on making public appearances and ensures that she puts her best fashion foot forward. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her charming Instagram clicks, shall we? Ahead of Yodha’s Release, Sidharth Malhotra Drops BTS Video Featuring Jaw-Dropping ‘Single Take Action Scene’ – WATCH.

Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha will be released on the big screens on March 15, 2024.

