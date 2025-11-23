Hyderabad, November 23: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's eagerly awaited film 'Spirit', featuring actors Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead, went on floors on Sunday with a grand pooja ceremony. Several celebrities graced the ceremony including Mega star Chiranjeevi, who was a special guest at the event.

Bhadrakali Pictures, the production house of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to its X timeline to share pictures of the launch event. It said, "India’s biggest superstar #Prabhas’s 'SPIRIT' has been launched with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu as the special guest." ‘Spirit’: ‘Train to Busan’ Star Ma Dong Seok Aka Don Lee To Make Indian Film Debut As Antagonist in Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film? Here’s What We Know.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who was touched by the Megastar's gesture of turning up for the event, penned a thank you note to Chiranjeevi on X. He wrote, "Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir..... your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you @KChiruTweets #SPIRIT MUHURTHAM" The director also posted pictures clicked at the event. However, he was careful to ensure that none of the pictures posted showed Prabhas at the event for fear of revealing the actor's look in the film.

Prabhas, Triptii Dimri Kickstart Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ With a Pooja

Shoot prarambham! 📽️🔥 India’s biggest superstar Prabhas’s “SPIRIT” is now ON FLOORS! A massive start led by Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Muhurat puja graced by Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana & Megastar Chiranjeevi as special guest. 🙏🔥… pic.twitter.com/ZMqENQGo9s — T-Series (@TSeries) November 23, 2025

On his Instagram page, he published a picture of Prabhas's hands holding the clapboard of the film and wrote, "Dear fans… I thought PRABHAS anna’s hands were enough to EXCITE YOU ALL... So, on this muhurath day, I’m posting this for you — with gratitude and love. SPIRIT." The film has already triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. Apart from Prabhas and Tripti Dimrii, the film will also feature Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. ‘This What Your Feminism Stands For’: Is ‘Spirit’ Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Attacking Deepika Padukone’s PR in His Angry X Post? Netizens Think So!.

Produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Pranay Reddy Vanga, 'Spirit', the film will have music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by well known stunt master Supreme Sundar while production design will be by Suresh Selvarajan. It may be recalled that the makers had initially considered Deepika Padukone for the role of the female lead in the film. However, with disagreements erupting over pay and working hours, the makers chose to cast Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

