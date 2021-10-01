Starring stars Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna in key roles, Telugu film Republic is finally out in theatres for the audience. Touted as a political drama, there's a lot of expectations attached to the movie. Directed by Deva Katta, the film revolves around an IIT gold medallist, who gets pulled into the Indian Administrative Services. The early reviews of the South film are out and going by it, Republic seems a decent watch. Here, check out what critics have to say. Sai Dharam Tej's Republic To Release On October 1 At The Theatres Worldwide; Check Out The Poster Here.

TOI: "Republic is not the film to watch if you’re looking for light-hearted entertainment. But if you’re in the mood for a fairly realistic political drama with an intense and heart-breaking ending, watch the film."

Telugu 360: "Republic is an honest political drama with hard-hitting dialogues. While prime characterizations are good, as a package the film lacks the required punch. Sai Dharam Tej shows a matured performance. Overall, A different kind of movie strictly for Political movie lovers."

Watch Trailer:

Tollywood Net: "The Screenplay of Republic is gripping and dialogues are well written. The Climax is hard-hitting. Mani Sharma came up the good background score. The background score lifts this political drama completely. The Cinematography work is fantastic, and the cinematographer captured each frame interestingly."

Pinkvilla: "Sai Dharam Tej's earnest performance is the film's only plus point. Even Mani Sharma's BGM is insipid, while the song that plays out during the opening credits is enjoyable. Aishwarya Rajesh's Myra, who is an NRI, is reduced to a prop after a point."

