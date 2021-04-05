Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted about actor R. Madhavan's debut directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, saying the film covers an important topic that people must know of. His tweet came after Madhavan and scientist S. Nambi Narayan, on whose life the film is based, met the Prime Minister earlier in the day.

In his tweet, PM Modi wrote: "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry." Entertainment News | R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ Trailer Out, SRK Gives Cameo Appearance

Madhavan replied: "Thank you so very much, sir. We cannot agree more. The entire team and I will put in our best efforts to make sure that happens. Thank you so much again."

The actor had earlier posted pictures of the meeting.

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Apart from directing, Madhavan essays the protagonist Nambi Narayanan. Suriya Sivakumar Wraps Up Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Kaappaan Star’s Cameo Role in R Madhavan’s Film Revealed

As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.

