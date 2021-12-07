Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has at last opened up on her divorce from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and the impact it had on her mental health. Not long ago, Tollywood's celebrated pair Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their divorce, sending shockwaves among their fans. Ever since the 'Majili' actress announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she has been mum on the issue. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Powerful Open Letter to Shut Every Malicious Rumour About Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha said, "As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did." Samantha said she felt like she would "crumble and die". But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman. Kangana Ranaut Blames 'Divorce Expert' Bollywood Superstar for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Separation.

"I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong", the 'Shakunthalam' actress said. Samantha also mentioned that her divorce from Chaitanya took a toll on her mental health. But she tried her ways to get better. Samantha, on the work front, has been busy signing new ventures, and will soon be working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled 'Yashodha'. Samantha promises that she will shut up her critics only with her hard work, nothing else.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).