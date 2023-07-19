Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has bid adieu to the sets of her latest film Citadel, is now taking some well-deserved time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore. The actress is battling an autoimmune condition called myositis. Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Celebrating a Special Day As She Wraps Up the Shoot.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Taking to social media, she shared some pictures of herself, meditating in all white, among a crowd of Yogis, and wrote: "A while ago, sitting still-without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning-seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity... who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful."

The actress can be seen donning a white Indian wear. She shares pictures instilled with tranquility, serenity and a bunch of yogis can be seen meditating along with her. As fans eagerly await the release of Kushi, the excitement surrounding Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen pairing is palpable. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

The film's captivating storyline and the chemistry between the two talented actors have already created a buzz in the entertainment industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).