As part of the on-going war against drug menace in Karnataka, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police conducted its raid at Kannada actress Sanjana Gulrani's residence in the up market Indira Nagar area early Tuesday. Sanjana acted in Ganda-Hendathi a Kannada movie which is a remake of super hit Emran Hashmi and Mallaika Sherawat starrer "Murder". This is the second high-profile raid on a Kannada actress, after Ragini Dwivedi, who is already in police custody for her alleged role in drug trafficking during high-end parties organized in Bengaluru. Sandalwood Drug Racket: After Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested by CCB; Cops Raid Kannada Actress’ Residence

In a statement released by the Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, "After obtaining a warrant from a court, a search is being conducted at Sanjana Gulrani's house for her alleged role in a drug case." Post Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut's revelations about the alleged nexus between drug mafia and a section of Bollywood biggies, noted Kannada film-maker Indrajit Lankesh, about a week back, alleged that the drug mafia had gained its root in Sandalwood as well. Sandalwood Drug Racket: Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi Arrested by CCB After 7 Hours of Questioning

As a fallout of his revelations, the City Police, inquired him and he is alleged to have given 15-20 prominent names of Sandalwood stars, musicians and technicians who are allegedly indulging in drugs and who frequent high-end parties organized in the city. According to the Bengaluru Police, the CCB arrested Niyaz Ahamed, a native of Kerala on Monday in a drug related case involving Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi. The police sources disclosed that the raid at Sanjana's house was part of this operation and she is likely to be taken into custody for further investigations.

