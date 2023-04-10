Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with her moves in "Oo Antava", was the only choice for Shaakuntalam, the director of the film revealed. Director Gunasekhar kept Samantha in mind while penning the script of the historical drama. Elaborating on the same, Gunasekhar said: "When I wanted to make the eternal love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant in an interesting backdrop of a beautiful whimsical forest much like a forest princess in a Disney kind of film, I wanted someone who could be relatable to the millennial audiences, and felt Samantha would be apt for this film and approached her." Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan’s Mythological Film Promises an Epic Adventure of Love, War and Drama (Watch Video).

The filmmaker also believes that Samantha fitted the role perfectly and that no one could have essayed it better than her. Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan Visit Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple As They Begin Film’s Promotions (View Pics).

Watch The Song From Movie Shaakuntalam:

"The film traces the emotional journey of a woman who falls in love and the challenges fate throws at her. She's a character of inner strength who depicts her emotions with dignity and grace in all that she does. Her truth is her strength, all these emotions can only be portrayed by a wonderful performer like Samantha and she was our only choice to be able to create this epic", he added. Shaakuntalam is set to release on April 14, 2023 in cinemas.

