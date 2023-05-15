Teaser of Spy starring Nikhil Siddhartha was launched on Monday at the iconic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue at India Gate here. Ishwarya Menon, who has paired with Nikhil as the female lead, and other members of the cast of pan-India movie were present during the launch. The teaser of the much-awaited movie is scheduled to be released online in all major languages at 5:04 p.m. on Monday. Spy: Nikhil Siddhartha Is Dashing and Fierce in the First Look Poster of His Next (View Pic).

This is claimed to be the first-ever movie teaser to be launched at the iconic landmark at Kartavya Path. The venue was selected for the launch as the movie is said to be based on the hidden story of Subhash Chandra Bose, who gave the slogan 'Give me blood and I shall give you freedom'. A promo of the teaser event says that Kartavya Path is the symbol of resilience, courage, determination and Subhas Chandra Bose. Spy is scheduled to be released in all southern languages and also in Hindi on June 29.

Coming after Karthikeya 2, the biggest blockbusters of 2022, Spy has generated a lot of excitement among Nikhil's fans. Karthikeya 2 gave Nikhil the popularity in Bollywood. He recently received the best actor people's choice award at the Bollywood Life Awards in Hindi. K Rajashekar Reddy is the producer of Spy which is being made with a huge budget by Ed Entertainment. Spy Motion Poster: Nikhil Siddhartha's Upcoming Movie Revolves Around Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Death, Film To Release On June 29 (Watch Video).

Check The Pics Here:

Spy Teaser Launch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Check The Tweet Here:

Editor Garry BH is making his debut as director with this film, which features Aryan Rajesh in a special role. Rajesh, brother of Allari Naresh, is making his comeback in Tollywood in an important role in this film after a gap of four years. The output of the movie is said to be impressive. A leading OTT platform and Star network reported to have bagged non-theatrical rights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).