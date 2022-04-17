Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming project has been titled Spy. The makers today (April 17) unveiled the title and first look poster of Nikhil's film, which will be directed by Garry BH. In the poster, the promising star looks dashing and fierce with a gun. 18 Pages: Makers Share Glimpse Of Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran’s Romantic Film Written By Sukumar And It’s Heartwarming (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)