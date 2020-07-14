While the web space is booming in India and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has only strengthened its hold, successful and established actors are now contemplating their decision to explore it further. With more movies ditching their theatrical releases this year, the OTT space is expanding every day and its success, currently, is unmatchable. And keeping in mind the same success ratio, it's not really surprising if South superstar Suriya has decided to venture into it with one of his upcoming projects. Shahid Kapoor Approached For Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake?

As per Lets OTT, the actor has given his nod to his digital debut but it won't be backed by his own production. He will instead be a part of Mani Ratnam's next production. The ace filmmaker is producing a series called 'Navarasa' which has nine episodes and will be directed by 9 directors. The episode that Suriya is a part of will be directed by Jayendra Panchapakesan who earlier helmed 180 starring Nithya Menen, Siddharth and Priya Anand. Suriya's 24 to Get a Sequel, Director Vikram K Kumar Confirms He's Working on the Script.

Besides the director, there are also reports that Siddharth and Arvind Swamy will mark their directorial debut with one episode each. Mani Ratnam is also reported to helm one of the nine episodes. Suriya's decision to enter the web space comes in a month later after his wife Jyotika's last release, Ponmagal Vandhal ditched its theatre release and prefered an OTT premiere instead. An official announcement will be made very soon and the shooting is expected to start when things return to normalcy.

