Thalaivar 168: Nayanthara's Role In The Rajinikanth Starrer Film Revealed!

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rajinikanth's next filmy outing will once again star south beauty, Nayanthara in the lead. In case you missed it, she recently romanced him on screen in his last blockbuster, Darbar. Although she hardly had any performance to offer in this flick, the current one might make up for the same. As per the reports, in Thalaiavar 168, she might be seen in the role of a lawyer. Thalaivar 168: Superstar Rajinikanth Celebrates His 69th Birthday with Director Siva and Team (Watch Video).

The report in Behindwoods refused to indulge more details about this advocate role. Hence, the fans of the lady superstar have to be content with this piece of information. This will be for the third time that she collabs with Rajinikanth after Darbar and Chandramukhi.

Thalaivar 168 has a star-studded star cast inclusive of Keerthy Suresh, Prithiviraj, Meena, Khushbu, Soori and Sathish in the lead. This automatically makes it one of the most ambitious films of the year. Meanwhile, the fans are busy speculating the actual title of the film. Recently, fan-made posters with the title Mannavan went viral like wildfire on social media. However, nothing is yet confirmed by the makers as of now. Annatha is another title that is being said to be running in. Thalaivar 168' is directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. D. Imman will look into the music aspect of the film, which we all know is an important element of any Rajini film. So, stay tuned with us as we bring more character details to you.