Tamil superstar and TVK (Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam) leader Thalapathy Vijay organised his second public conference in Madurai on Thursday (August 21). Thousands of supporters from across Tamil Nadu gathered at the venue to celebrate their leader. However, the event, which marks a significant step in the actor’s political journey, took an unexpected turn after a supporter tragically lost his life. According to reports, the supporter, who had fainted, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away. INDIA Bloc March Against ‘Vote Chori’: TVK President and Actor Vijay Slams Detention of Opposition MPs During Protest Over Voter Fraud Allegation.

TVK Supporter Dies at Party Rally in Chennai

During Vijay's TVK rally in Chennai today, a 33-year-old supporter lost his life after fainting on his way to attend the conference in Madurai. According to the dean of Madurai Government Hospital, the deceased, identified as Prabhakaran, had left Chennai last night with his friends in a van to travel to the event. As per the police and hospital authorities, the van halted near Chakkimangalam in Madurai district for him to relieve himself. When he did not return after some time, his friends went to search for him and found him unconscious.

Thalapathy Vijay at TVK Rally in Madurai

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | TVK chief and actor Vijay, arrives at the venue where he will address the TVK conference. A large number of TVK party workers have gathered to attend the conference. (Source: TVK) pic.twitter.com/eA2aVsiy4z — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

He was immediately rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and admitted to the ICU, where doctors declared him dead. The shocking demise comes just a day after a 19-year-old fan of the Tamil superstar-politician died of electrocution in Virudhunagar district while trying to hoist a TVK flag outside a house. Lokesh Kanagaraj Keen To Work With Thalapathy Vijay on ‘Master 2’ Over ‘Leo 2′; ’Coolie’ Director Shares His Mega Plan for LCU (Watch Video).

Thalapathy Vijay’s Work Front

Thalapathy Vijay, who was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), next has Jana Nayagan with H Vinoth. The movie also starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol will be the Tamil superstar's final film before entering full-time into politics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).