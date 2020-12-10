31Tamil star Jai Sampath has made his debut as a music composer with the song Uyir unnodu serumo. The song, which is a part of the show, Triples, has been released by well-known music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander. With music composed by Jai, the song is sung by Bob Sashi, and written by Archana Sabesh. Jai Sampath Birthday: From Chennai 600028 to Jarugandi, Here Are The 5 Movies Of This Tamil Actor That You Must Watch!

Talking about the song, Jai said: "During story narration I made the director listen to a few of my compositions at my house. He liked the tune and the compositions I had created and asked me if I could compose something for 'Triples'. I developed my first composition and gave it to him, which was liked by the entire team. This is for the very first-time when the audience will get to hear my very own composition."

He shared that he is "just waiting for the reactions". The song features Jai Sampath and Vani Bhojan. Triples is a story about three best friends who are also business partners. It chronicles the lives of Ram, Maadhu and Cheenu as they land in sticky situations and rely on each other for a way out. The eight-episode romantic-comedy series will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on December 11.

