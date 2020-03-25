Ugadi 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal Wish Their Fans On Twitter - Check Tweets
Celebrities wish their fans on Ugadi (picture credit - Twitter)

It's the day of Ugadi, which is like a new year for people who hail from the states of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in India. It's an auspicious day as it marks the beginning of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. People get up early in the morning, take an oil bath and dress their fanciest best to celebrate this day with their loved ones. It usually coincides with Gudi Padwa, Navreh and Cheti Chand, which are the Maharashtrian, Kashmiri and Sindhi New Year respectively. Given the current situation where the whole of India is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the celebrations will be very different from how it happens usually every year.

However, that hasn't stopped the celebrities to wish their fans on this special day. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal among many others took to Twitter to send out Ugadi wishes. They all have requested their fans to follow the protocols set by the government and the health authorities and completely avoid stepping out of their homes to fight the coronavirus. Happy Ugadi 2020 HD Images, Telugu Wishes and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send These WhatsApp Sticker Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Happy Telugu New Year

Check out their tweets right here:

 

It may be a difficult time we all are living in right now, but as Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and other celebrities wrote, this too shall pass. We at LatestLY wish you all a very happy Ugadi. Stay safe and stay at home.