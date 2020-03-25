Ugadi 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal Wish Their Fans On Twitter - Check Tweets

Celebrities wish their fans on Ugadi (picture credit - Twitter)

It's the day of Ugadi, which is like a new year for people who hail from the states of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in India. It's an auspicious day as it marks the beginning of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. People get up early in the morning, take an oil bath and dress their fanciest best to celebrate this day with their loved ones. It usually coincides with Gudi Padwa, Navreh and Cheti Chand, which are the Maharashtrian, Kashmiri and Sindhi New Year respectively. Given the current situation where the whole of India is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the celebrations will be very different from how it happens usually every year.

However, that hasn't stopped the celebrities to wish their fans on this special day. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal among many others took to Twitter to send out Ugadi wishes. They all have requested their fans to follow the protocols set by the government and the health authorities and completely avoid stepping out of their homes to fight the coronavirus. Happy Ugadi 2020 HD Images, Telugu Wishes and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send These WhatsApp Sticker Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Happy Telugu New Year.

Check out their tweets right here:

Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 25, 2020

#HappySarvariUgadi DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear’s Day,let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Fb3Cnw4nHH — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

Happy Ugadi.I know we cannot celebrate with family n friends at this point due to d unfortunate situation but let’s be hopeful and take all precautions like social distancing n hygiene so that we can hv a bigger celebration as a country together in days to come.#stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/aN7P1YgokY — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 25, 2020

Wishing you all a #HappyUgadi and #GudiPadwa. May this day bring us immense strength to battle the ongoing crisis. Stay home and make the most of this day with your family. #StayHomeStaysafe🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 25, 2020

Patience is not the ability to wait..its the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting. Andariki Saarvari naama Ugadi Subhakankshalu🙏🏻 #HappyUgadi 🥭 For #PrathiRojuPandage #PRP Outfit @Gauri_Naidu 🥰 Jewels @lorifinejewellery 💎 📸Team @Valmikiramu2 #OOTDFromAnasuyaXGauri pic.twitter.com/GgM2r7gasN — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) March 25, 2020

It may be a difficult time we all are living in right now, but as Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and other celebrities wrote, this too shall pass. We at LatestLY wish you all a very happy Ugadi. Stay safe and stay at home.