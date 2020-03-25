Happy Ugadi 2020 HD Images, Telugu Wishes and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send These WhatsApp Sticker Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Happy Telugu New Year

Happy Ugadi 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ugadi is here, and it's time for celebrations. However, now is not the right time to celebrate any festival, given how social distancing is the new norm due to the menace of Coronavirus. But then, which is what makes Ugadi 2020 celebrations more important as people will be sending a lot of festive greetings through images and wallpapers. This year, the festival of Ugadi will be observed on March 25, i.e. today.

People can download and send these best Ugadi 2020 images and wallpapers via Whatsapp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, snaps on Snapchat, Hike messages among other social messaging apps. It is a sweet gesture to connect with your loved ones in such trying times, as it will lighten their mood and cheer them up.

People can also save and share across these popular 2020 Ugadi HD pictures and greetings through picture messages and can be sent as GIFs and videos as well. If you are looking for better options to greet your relatives this festive day, WhatsApp stickers and Hike stickers are other forms, which can be shared on respective platforms.

If you are searching for Ugadi 2020 latest pictures' greetings, then you need not worry, as we have covered it for you.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, I’m Wishing You a Life Filled With Peace, Cheer and Laughter. I Pray That You Gain Might and Strength to Accept Life’s Ups and Downs. Happy Ugadi to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Ugadi With Complete Cheer and Joy, Together With People You Love and Love You Back. Have a Happy Ugadi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish All Your Dreams Come True This Ugadi and You Excel in Every Sphere of Life! May You Have a Happy and Prosperous Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image) WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Memories of Moments Shared With Your Loved Ones Fill Your Heart This Ugadi! Ugadi 2020 GIFs:

Send These GIF With Message: Be Happy, Have Fun and Enjoy This Ugadi. I Wish That You and Your Family Have the Brightest Returns of the Year. Happy Ugadi!

How To Download Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Another way you can send warm Ugadi 2020 greetings is through WhatsApp stickers and Hike stickers, which are very popular and creative. HERE is the link to download from Play Store

Ugadi is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. It is celebrated as the New Year for Hindus in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. People celebrate the festival in high spirits. They buy new things and decorate their home. The festive occasion of Ugadi is also known as Yugadi, Telugu, and Kannada New Year. It is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Ugadi 2020,” and hope you will love enjoying sharing the above festive greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day.